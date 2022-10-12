State police investigating after Greensburg man dies while being arrested

Greensburg — Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a man who was being taken into custody by police in Greensburg.

According to a release from Indiana State Police, they are handling the investigation after a 30-year-old man died while being taken into custody by the Greensburg Police Department.

On Monday, Oct. 10, Greensburg police were called to a residence in the 300 block of W. 11th Street in Greensburg for a report of a man chasing another man with a garden tool, according to ISP.

Upon arrival, police encountered a potential suspect who attempted to strike an officer. The officer took the man to the ground and was assisted in placing the man in handcuffs, according to ISP.

Shortly after Hill was placed in handcuffs, the officers noticed he became unresponsive, according to police.

The officers immediately began administering life-saving measures and requested EMS respond to the scene. Hill was transported to Decatur County Hospital in Greensburg where he was later pronounced deceased, according to police.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.