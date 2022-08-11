Suspect accused of killing three in Muncie now facing additional charges

MUNCIE — Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman has filed more charges against a suspect charged in the deaths of three people.

Devin X. Myers now faces three counts of intimidation, a felony charge for a prisoner possessing a deadly weapon, criminal mischief and a felony firearm enhancement.

Court documents allege that while he was in the Delaware Count Jail, Myers had a sharpened instrument and damaged a jail cell window. He also allegedly threatened three jail officers on August 11.

Prosecutors allege Myers and another man fatally shot Malcolm Perdue, 69, and Kyndra Skinner, 51, during a robbery at a Muncie home in July — before Myers killed 19-year-old Kyler Musick and disposed of his body.

"At this point in time it is premature to make a decision one way or the other on whether I intend to seek the death penalty in this case. The investigation into that decision is ongoing. However, I can say that it is certainly on the table," Hoffman said in a statement.

Myers now faces a total of 14 charges, according to online court records. A jury trial is scheduled for January 2, 2023.