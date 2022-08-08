Suspect arrested after fleeing Morgantown shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY — The suspect for a shooting that occurred Sunday night in Morgantown has been arrested after he fled the scene, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to the scene around 8:55 p.m. at the area of the 6700 block of South 800W.

Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Trafalgar Fire Department, and the Morgantown Emergency Services responded to the scene.

The shooting victim was transported to IU Methodist Hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

During the investigation, detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for a residence located on Mahalasville Road in Morgan County. They located a 19-year-old woman who had been listed as a person of interest in the incident and arrested her for False Informing.

Information that had been obtained throughout the investigation led officials to believe that the suspected shooter was a 19-year-old man from Morgantown.

A second search warrant was obtained for the suspect's residence in Jennings County. Officials executed the search at a home off of County Road 800N, Elizabethtown.

The suspect was found at the residence. He was arrested for Aggravated Battery a Level 3 Felony for the crime committed in Johnson County, and in Jennings County paperwork will be submitted for Resisting Law Enforcement and Criminal Mischief to a Johnson County Sheriff’s vehicle.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story.