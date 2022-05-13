Suspect arrested, charged after killing man on Indianapolis' east side, cops say

INDIANAPOLIS — A Shelbyville man has been arrested and charged in connection with a March homicide on the city's east side.

Jeremy D. Jones, 45, is accused of killing Tommy Ray Casey Jr., 54, who was found dead early March 28.

Officers found Casey suffering a traumatic injury while responding about 9 a.m. to the 100 block of South Catherwood Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Casey was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead the next day.

Police have not specified the nature of Casey's injury.

Jones was charged May 6 with two counts of murder and one count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, online court records show.

He was later arrested by Indianapolis police on a warrant stemming from the homicide and two unrelated warrants, according to IMPD.

WRTV has requested a probable cause affidavit for Jones' arrest.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact IMPD Detective Ryan Clark at 317-327-3475 or Ryan.Clark@indy.gov.

Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).