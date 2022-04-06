Family of homicide victim shares stories about their loved one

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of an Indianapolis homicide victim is seeking justice after police say their loved one was killed.

54-year-old Tommy Ray Casey Jr. was found in a home on the 100 block of South Catherwood Avenue on Monday, March 28. That's near Arlington Avenue and Washington Street.

"I just want justice for him, we have videos, we have pictures, we even have a bear with his heartbeat in it, we have handprints, but we don't have my dad. I would trade all of those things just to have him here," said Kara Casey.

Police said Casey Jr. had injuries consistent with trauma. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

His death was ruled a homicide.

"He was a goober, he just could aggravate the crap out of you one minute then the next minute he was hugging you and telling you how much he loved you," said Kara Casey, Casey Jr.'s daughter.

His family is remembering the man he was.

"He wasn't just a John Doe that he entered the hospital as. His name was Tommy Ray Casey Junior, and he was a beautiful person. His life was robbed from him," said Stephen Hedge, Casey Jr.'s little brother.

They say he had a smile that could light up a room and would do anything for anyone.

"My brother was a character. He was always playing jokes, love to aggravate and loved to make people laugh. Like Kara said his smile would light up a room," said Renae Graham, Casey Jr.'s little sister.

"He was definitely a lot of things, but he was my world. He was my best friend. I have always been a daddy's girl, since I came out of the womb, I was instantly attached to him," said Kaylee Casey, Casey Jr.'s daughter.

Casey Jr.'s family said he had his troubles, but he always came back.

"He was like a vagabond of sorts. I think that was his ultimate demise because he wanted everyone to love him," said Hedge.

The family said they have a message for the person who did this.

"I hope they rot. I hope they rot, I'm not going to sugarcoat it. But I hope they rot," said Kaylee Casey.

"I just can't wait to look them in the eye and tell them what they took. Because he wasn't a normal person, he was a fantastic person," said Hedge.