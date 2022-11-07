Suspect in deadly shooting at funeral is ex-husband of victim's wife, court docs reveal

INDIANAPOLIS — The assailant in a deadly shooting Saturday at a church on the city's northeast side is the ex-husband of the victim's wife, court documents allege.

A probable cause affidavit says the 32-year-old suspect shot Alan Turman, 42, while the latter was attending a funeral for his mother-in-law. Turman was with his mother when he was shot.

Police began their investigation about 12:30 p.m. while responding to a call for a shooting at the Oasis Hope Baptist Church, 1701 E. 25th St. When officers arrived, medics were already providing medical aid to Turman. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

An investigation found that the ex-husband of Turman's wife showed up at the funeral unannounced, at which point Turman confronted him and asked him to leave. An argument then broke out and the two men were separated.

Afterward, Turman and the suspect got inside their vehicles. The suspect then pulled up to Turman, who was in or near a vehicle with his mother, and shot him at least twice.

Police also discovered Turman's wife had a restraining order against the suspect.

As of Monday, the suspect was being held in Marion County Jail on suspicion of murder.

WRTV will not name the suspect unless formal charges are filed.

This story will be updated.