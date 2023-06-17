Teen killed in shooting at Lawrence apartment complex

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Lawrence early Saturday morning.

Lawrence Police Department Sgt. Matt Miller says an officer initially heard shots being fired in the area around 5:20 a.m. A 911 call came in moments after reporting that a person had been shot at the Harrison Place Apartments in the 5800 block of Beatle Drive.

Arriving officers located a teen dead from a suspected gunshot wound at the scene.

The teen’s identity has not been released at this time.

A second victim was located at a nearby apartment. Police say the second victim, also a 17-year-old boy, appeared to have suffered a graze wound from a stray bullet that went into his apartment.

The second victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

While police were responding to the scene the alleged suspect fled from the apartment complex in a stolen vehicle. Police say they briefly began a pursuit but quickly terminated because the speeds became dangerous.

Police believe the suspect later crashed in Indianapolis near the intersection of Washington Street and German Church Road, before fleeing the scene on foot. No one besides the suspect was involved in the crash and police do not have an identity to release at this time. No arrests have been made.

Police investigating the scene at the Lawrence Township apartments believe several shots were fired during the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.