Teen suspected of killing 3, back in custody after pretrial violation

INDIANAPOLIS — The teenager charged with murdering three people in December 2021 is back in jail following a pretrial violation.

Caden Smith was arrested this week after a pre-trial violation.

In October, Smith was released from custody with GPS tracking after the Marion County Superior Court rules in favor of his attorney’s motion to suppress evidence.

Smith’s lead attorney is Andrew Baldwin, who is also co-counsel for Richard Allen in the Delphi murders case.

Smith was 16 years old at the time of his arrest in connection with the triple homicide of Michael James, 22, Abdulla Mubarak, 17, and Joseph Thomas, 18. Their bodies were found in a remote field area in the 4400 block of South Meridian Street near Interstate 465.

According to court documents, Smith violated a pretrial condition and is being held in custody without bond.

This is a developing story.