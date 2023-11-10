Teens arrested after pursuit leads IMPD to location of 15-plus stolen cars

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD pursuit on Thursday led to the discovery of at least 16 stolen vehicles at an east side junk yard.

According to police, an IMPD officer attempted to stop a Hyundai reported as stolen in the area of E. 30th Street and Forest Manor Avenue, but the car failed to stop.

A pursuit led the officer to the 2800 block of N. Drexel Avenue, where a 15-year-old and two 17-year-olds ran from the car, but were eventually apprehended.

At the location, officers began running the plates of cars on the property and found a total of 16 stolen vehicles (including the stolen Hyundai from the pursuit).

According to IMPD, this is the same property where a 2022 investigation found over 20 stolen vehicles.

Anyone with information about investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.