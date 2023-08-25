Texas authorities arrest man connected to October 2022 homicide in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, a 28-year-old man was extradited back to Indianapolis from Texas to face a charge of murder, stemming from the October 2022 death of a 30-year-old man.

In March, the Marion County Prosecutors Office issued a warrant for Mario Pena for murder stemming from the October 2022 death of Luis Hernandez.

Mario Pena was recently arrested in Texas on an unrelated charge. Texas officials then extradited him back to Marion County for the murder charge.

According to court documents, at 3 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022, IMPD officers responded to the 6300 block of W. 34th Street on a report of a person shot.

There they found Hernandez with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died.