Thorntown man sentenced to 195 years for 2021 triple murder

BOONE COUNTY — A Thorntown man has been sentenced to 195 years in prison for the murders of three people in September 2021.

On Tuesday, Chad Grimbell, 42, was sentenced after being found guilty of three counts of murder in August.

According to court records, Grimball killed Grace Bishop, Brannon Martin and Larry Stogsdill execution style in September 2021.

According to a probable cause affidavit, around three weeks before the murder, Stogsdill told a family member he was scared after ripping off a drug dealer for $2500 worth of meth and then he was ripped off by someone else.

As the investigation continued, someone told police she saw Grimball in the apartment on the night of the murders. Witnesses who saw the man, later identified as Grimball, walking down the apartment stairs said he had a “cold” look on his face.

Cell phone records show Grimball’s phone appear to enter the proximity of the crime scene around the time surveillance video showed him walking towards and later away from the apartment.

During an interview with police, Grimball said he has not had a gun since he was 20 years old and “adamantly denied” ever being at the apartment where the murder took place.

“Today’s sentence means that the Defendant will never walk free again," Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said. "He will spend the rest of his life in prison for the heinous and cowardly acts he committed that day. The verdict and sentence are a testament to our investigative and trial team commitment to achieving justice for the families of Grace, Brannon, Larry, and our community – We Thank You.”