Timothy Lewis, man shot Sunday on Harlan Street dies, according to family

Family says Timothy Lewis II's organs saved 8 lives
WRTV / Timmy Lewis
Timmy Lewis was killed on May 15, 2022 on Harlan Street.
Posted at 5:29 PM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 17:29:56-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The man shot on Sunday afternoon in the 1600 block of Harlan Street on the near southeast side has died, according to his family.

Timothy Lewis II, 27, was killed when he was shot during a domestic incident, according to the probable cause affidavit. His family says due to a lack of brain activity, they took him off life support.

According to the family, his organs will be used to improve or save eight lives.

The affidavit names John May II as the person who shot Lewis. He is currently charged with attempted murder.

In the probable cause affidavit, May II told officers, “Now my life gone. Now I gotta live with that. I gotta live with that one little [expletive] anger thing man. Now I gotta live with that.”

Through their investigation, detectives learned Lewis was shot in the face during an argument, according to the affidavit. May II then walked towards Lewis and shot at the him on the ground.

Formal murder charges haven't been filed yet by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, according to online court records.

