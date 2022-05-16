Family of weekend shooting victim wants to see an end to gun violence

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is speaking out after their brother was shot over the weekend.

“I want him to know that I love him,” Tyler Lewis, Timothy Lewis’ twin brother said.

Lewis’ family has identified the 27-year-old as the man who shot on the 1600 block of Harlan Street on Sunday afternoon.

“Think about it before you do it, once you pull the trigger it’s too late,” Tyler Lewis said.

The family is calling the situation a domestic violence incident.

“Domestic violence isn’t worth it, there is plenty of people out there for everybody,” Tyler Lewis said.

The family says that Timothy is currently fighting for his life. Court records detail the tense moments that led up to the incident. Court records also show that IMPD has a suspect in custody.

“He has a huge support system,” Tyler Lewis said, talking about his twin brother.

The shooting on Harlan Street was one of many shootings from Saturday to Monday morning.

“Our hearts and our prayers go out to our community and all the families that have been impacted by the senseless violence over this weekend,” IMPD officer Samone Burris said.

IMPD said another one of the dozen shootings over the weekend happened at the near intersection of East 38th Street and North Post Road.

“It’s tough right now, and you are trying to get enough people out on the ground in so many hot spot areas of the city," Rev. Charles Harrison, the board president of the Ten Point Coalition said.

Reverend Harrison said he is currently working to extend his patrols to the post road area, which includes 38th Street and Post Road; an area he calls a hot spot. He is hoping to add the extra patrols by June.

“There are more hot spots area now than I have ever seen in my 23 years of doing this kind of work,” Rev. Charles Harrison said.