TSA takes four guns takes in seven days at Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says 10 firearms have been taken at Indianapolis International Airport (IND) checkpoints during the first 25 days of 2023.

Four of those firearms were found from Jan. 19-24.

On Tuesday, the TSA says a gun was found in a carry-on bag while in the checkpoint X-ray machine.

"Any time dangerous items are presented in the checkpoint, we have serious safety concerns for all in the area, and the resolution disrupts the screening process for the passengers waiting behind the offender," said Aaron Batt, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Indiana. "Individuals who own firearms should familiarize themselves with regulations regarding where their weapons can and cannot be carried.”

In all of 2022, 68 guns were found and taken at IND at TSA checkpoints.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.

For more TSA information on how to travel with firearms, click here.