68 guns were stopped at Indianapolis Airport checkpoints in 2022, TSA says

INDIANAPOLIS — The Transportation Security Administration confiscated several dozen handguns, mostly loaded, at Indianapolis International Airport checkpoints in 2022.

Although high, the number was down from the 74 guns stopped the year prior in 2021.

Nationwide, TSA officers are still seeing an alarming number of weapons in airports. In 2022, officers stopped 6,542 firearms at 262 different airports - far surpassing the previous record of 5,972 firearms in 2021.

The majority of those firearms - 88% - according to TSA, were loaded.

“Bringing a firearm to the checkpoint is an expensive, dangerous mistake that far too many people are making,” Indiana TSA Federal Security Director Aaron Batt said. “Our TSA officers are doing a fantastic job preventing weapons from making their way onboard aircraft, but the responsibility falls to passengers to pack smart and keep prohibited items out of their baggage.”

The images below were provided by the TSA and show an assortment of weapons confiscated at the airports in Indianapolis, South Bend and Evansville in 2022.