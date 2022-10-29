Two 17-year-old boys arrested in stabbing of 19-year-old in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested in the stabbing of a 19-year-old over the weekend, the Bloomington Police Department has announced.

The agency said it was able to identify the suspects because of assistance from the public after it posted his picture on its social media pages.

Police said one of the boys is believed to have kicked in the door to a home where the victim was stabbed early Saturday, while the other is suspected of the actual stabbing.

One is facing charges of burglary, intimidation with a deadly weapon, and battery resulting in injury while the other faces charges of burglary, aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon.

Officers responded to the 400 block of N Dunn Street around 12:30 a.m. and found the man, whose arm was bleeding heavily.

Witnesses told police there was a large party at the house and some people had been kicked out "due to them causing problems."

One of the people who was kicked out began waving a knife. Police say another person shut the door to keep the person with the knife out, but multiple people began kicking the door and it broke open.

The person with the knife then came back inside and started a fight in the living room, police said. The suspect stabbed the victim and ran from the house.

The victim is in stable condition and has non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, Bloomington police said they were searching for a "person of interest" in the stabbing.

Police provided the following of the person and asked that anyone able to identify them to come forward:

Provided/Bloomington Police Department

Police do not know at this time if anyone involved are students at Indiana University. The suspect has been described as a male who appeared to be "college-age."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeff Rodgers at 812-339-4477, 812-349-3318 or rodgersj@bloomington.in.gov.