Two charged in death of Indianapolis man killed at smoke shop in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — New details have emerged following the death of a 31-year-old Indianapolis man on April 23.

Jalen Frierson and Hakeem Jackson have been charged with murder in the death of Eric Preer, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

On April 23, Preer was working at the College Avenue Smoke Shop on the near north side when he was killed during a robbery.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the store video showed two men, now identified as Frierson and Jackson, entering the store and shooting Preer in the back.

Frierson was the shooter and Jackson stood by the door during the robbery, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Officers were able to find Jackson due to a vehicle accident during a pursuit on Interstate 70 near downtown in a Ford Focus which was seen near the site of the shooting and robbery, according to the records.

The pursuit began while an IMPD detective who was investigating Jackson and Frierson in a string of smoke shop robberies noticed the vehicle that was tied to the duo driving in excess of 80 mph on the interstate.

Frierson was detained while police executed a search warrant.

Both Jackson and Frierson are also charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

The family of Eric Preer spoke with WRTV following his death. His sister, Cierra Preer, said her brother was shot and killed working a shift he was not originally scheduled to work.

"You all broke my heart with this,” Preer said. “That's my baby. Please give my baby the justice he deserves. He wasn't in the streets. He did nothing. He took care of my mother. He took care of his daughters.”