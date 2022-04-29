Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Two security guards arrested following investigation into shooting at Indianapolis bar

Charges unrelated to homicide investigation
security guards arrested.png
Photos Provided/IMPD
Two security guards have been arrested after a homicide on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at a bar on the northwest side of Indianapolis.
security guards arrested.png
Posted at 10:32 AM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 10:32:29-04

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation into a deadly shooting that forced an Indianapolis bar to close has led to the arrests of two security guards on unrelated charges.

On Friday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrests of Cameron Lumpkin-Weremay and Jordan Morris who were serving as security guards at JD's Pub the night a 27-year-old woman was killed.

Lumpkin-Weremay, 22, the owner of Chosen Protection Services, is charged with operating as a security guard without a license, according to a press release from IMPD. Police said the company isn't licensed as a security guard agency by the state of Indiana.

Morris, 32, was charged with invasion of privacy, which IMPD said is the legal name for violating a protective order. IMPD said he had an active protective order that prohibited him from possessing a firearm.

As of Friday, Morris has an active warrant, according to IMPD and online court documents.

IMPD also released a video allegedly showing the two men with firearms outside the pub.

Deja Morse, 27, was killed at the bar earlier this month.

The pub was ordered to close by the Pike Township Fire Marshal after IMPD said they were operating without a license and proper permits.

IMPD is still asking for anyone with information about illegal activity at bars and clubs to email IMPD Capt. Christopher Boomershine at Christopher.Bommershine@indy.gov, Lt. William Carter at william.carter@indy.gov or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

MORE STORIES: 2022 Marion County homicide map | 2022 Marion County homicide victims | 2021 Marion County homicide victims

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!