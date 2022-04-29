Two security guards arrested following investigation into shooting at Indianapolis bar

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation into a deadly shooting that forced an Indianapolis bar to close has led to the arrests of two security guards on unrelated charges.

On Friday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrests of Cameron Lumpkin-Weremay and Jordan Morris who were serving as security guards at JD's Pub the night a 27-year-old woman was killed.

Lumpkin-Weremay, 22, the owner of Chosen Protection Services, is charged with operating as a security guard without a license, according to a press release from IMPD. Police said the company isn't licensed as a security guard agency by the state of Indiana.

Morris, 32, was charged with invasion of privacy, which IMPD said is the legal name for violating a protective order. IMPD said he had an active protective order that prohibited him from possessing a firearm.

As of Friday, Morris has an active warrant, according to IMPD and online court documents.

IMPD also released a video allegedly showing the two men with firearms outside the pub.

Deja Morse, 27, was killed at the bar earlier this month.

The pub was ordered to close by the Pike Township Fire Marshal after IMPD said they were operating without a license and proper permits.

IMPD is still asking for anyone with information about illegal activity at bars and clubs to email IMPD Capt. Christopher Boomershine at Christopher.Bommershine@indy.gov, Lt. William Carter at william.carter@indy.gov or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).