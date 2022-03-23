Teens, 15 and 18, arrested in robbery at gunpoint, police pursuit in stolen car: Whitestown PD

WHITESTOWN — Two teenagers are in police custody after in connection with a robbery at gunpoint Tuesday from which officials say they fled in a stolen vehicle.

Police responded at about 5:45 p.m. after receiving a report that the suspects, 18 and 15 years old, robbed someone on Gordman Drive and fled in a black Chevrolet Impala, according to a news release from the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle matching the description given earlier. They then attempted to stop the vehicle, and the driver fled.

The suspects led police through a residential area until the Chevy got stuck in mud and they bailed from the vehicle on foot. It was then a Whitestown officer deployed a K-9, which stopped the 18-year-old passenger.

Zionsville police at one point joined the pursuit and helped apprehend the 15-year-old driver without further incident.

The passenger was treated for a dog bite at the scene and was later transported to a local hospital to be evaluated.

Police later discovered the Chevy was stolen out of Indianapolis.

The 18-year-old is being held on suspicion of robbery, battery on a public safety official, and resisting law enforcement while the 15-year-old is being held on suspicion of armed robbery and resisting law enforcement.

It is WRTV's policy to not name suspects until they are formally charged.

Whitestown police were assisted by the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the Zionsville Police Department and the Whitestown Fire Department and EMS.