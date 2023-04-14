Victim drove themselves to hospital after being shot on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are investigating a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

According to police, officers responded to East 38th Street and Fall Creek Pkwy for a report of a person shot.

Police say the victim drove themselves to Community East hospital. Upon arrival, they told hospital staff they had been shot.

Officers arrived at the hospital and located the victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was reported to be awake and breathing. It is unknown where the incident occurred.

This is a developing story.