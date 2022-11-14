Victim of deadly shooting on Indianapolis' north side was mother of suspect's girlfriend

INDIANAPOLIS — The woman killed in a shooting last week on the city's north side was the mother of the suspect's girlfriend and was shot during an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and at least one other person, court documents reveal.

The 19-year-old suspect was picking up his girlfriend Thursday when an argument broke out between him and one of his girlfriend's family members, prompting them to shoot at each other, according to a probable cause affidavit.

During the exchange of gunfire, 40-year-old Erica Bankhead and the suspect were both struck. The suspect's injury was non-life-threatening, but Bankhead later died.

Indiana Department of Child Services workers were present at the time of the shooting and called 911, according to the affidavit.

Police found Bankhead wounded first as they responded in the afternoon to the 3400 block of Grant Avenue for a report of a shooting. That location is near East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive.

Bankhead was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died.

Officers were later notified of a second person shot at an apartment complex the 2400 block of Martin Luther Lane, which is near the intersection of East 25th Street and Hillside Avenue, approximately two and a half miles away from where the shooting happened.

It was there they found the suspect shot in the thigh.

Through an investigation, the detective learned that there was an argument between the suspect and his girlfriend's family member before shots were fired.

There were conflicting accounts of who shot first, according to the affidavit. The argument may have stemmed from a situation involving the 12-year-old son of the suspect's girlfriend.

Witnesses told police the family member told Lee, "Let's fight, let's fight, put down the gun" before shots were fired. At one point, the suspect may have yelled, "Watch out, watch out", possibly to his girlfriend, before shooting.

As of Monday, formal charges hadn't been filed against the suspect. WRTV will not name him unless charges are filed.

IMPD Homicide Detective Michael Condon is investigating the shooting and can be reached at 317-327-3475 or Michael.Condon@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).