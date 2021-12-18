Warrant issued for suspect in hit-and-run death of 11-year-old Kyson Beatty

INDIANAPOLIS — After a week of investigating, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding a suspect in the death of Kyson Beatty, 11.

A warrant has been issued for John Killough Jr. of Martinsville.

Beatty was riding a small motorcycle when he was hit and killed by a driver who did not stop on Dec. 11. Since then, dozens of people have left items at the crash site and attended a prayer vigil and balloon release.

Beatty's family says his death has left a hole in their heart.

Family and friends of the sixth grader describe him as "a young man who lived a very, very bright life," "motivating" and a mama's boy who loved his sisters and friends a lot.

"It's amazing how many people have cared and reached out, people we don't even know. It's just so appreciated," Sonia Tarter, Kyson’s grandmother, told WRTV.

