'You can't take life for granted': More than 100 people remember life of Kyson Beatty

INDIANAPOLIS — The lights at the Decatur Central High School football field were bright Wednesday night in honor of a young boy whose life was a light in his community.

More than 100 people joined family, friends and teammates of Kyson Beatty, 11, for a prayer vigil. Beatty's community says he left his heart on the 50-yard line during many games.

"We all wish that obviously, we didn't have to gather for this reason, but we're here to celebrate tonight a young man who lived a very, very bright life. I mean as bright as these lights around us," said a coach.

"It's just awful to see and witness. You can't take life for granted. Some of us in our daily lives say 'oh, we have the next day.' You don't always have the next day and you have to remember that,” said a teammate.

As the investigation into Beatty's death continues, the community continues to pay tribute to him. Kyson was hit and killed by a driver who did not stop over the weekend.

"I was sitting at Splash Island at a birthday party and a friend showed me a post and I was just in shock. I'm not seeing what I'm seeing. It's still shocking," said Angela Williamson, a football parent who put the vigil together.

She describes Kyson's dad, Carl, as a pillar of the community. Williamson's son and Kyson used to toss a football together.

"When I told [my son], him and his friends their first reaction was 'I don't want to go outside to play because that's how Kyson was hurt.' Kyson was out enjoying his day being a kid, riding on his dirt bike when his life was taken," said Williamson.

Even through the heartache and pain of missing his son, Carl Beatty continues to show up for others.

"I don't want to start naming people because I don't have it in me to leave any of you out. Y'all mean something," said Carl.

The Decatur Football League collected donations for the Beatty Family at the vigil.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking anyone with information to please call crime stoppers. Investigators say they've located a vehicle of interest in this case, but no arrests have been made.

