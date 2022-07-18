Suspect in Greenwood mall mass shooting had 3 firearms; motive still unclear

GREENWOOD — Detectives are still working to find out why a 20-year-old man shot and killed three people and wounded others
Three people were killed and two others were wounded when a gunman opened fire inside the food court Sunday evening at the Greenwood Park Mall.
During a press conference on Monday, Johnson County Coroner Mike Pruitt identified the three people killed as Pedro Pineda, 56, of Indianapolis; Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37, of Indianapolis, Victor Gomez, 30, of Indianapolis. Pedro Pineda and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda were husband and wife.
The suspect, Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, of Greenwood, was identified by Pruitt and Greenwood Police Department Chief James Ison as the person shot and killed by an armed civilian.
The armed civilian who shot and killed Sapirman has been identified as Elisjsah Dicken, Ison said. Dicken authorized police to release his name but is asking for privacy as he still processes what happened.
Ison said detectives found three firearms with the suspect: two rifles and a handgun. All were purchased legally by him and from at least one gun store in Greenwood.
Detectives, including agents from the FBI, are still working to determine a motive in the case. The suspect had no known mental health problems, Ison said.
The FBI is working to see if they can recover data from the suspect's cell phone thrown in a toilet in the mall and his laptop found in an oven at his residence, which was on and had butane in it, Ison said.
- Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers started the press conference by thanking the first responders and faith communities for their responses.
- Myers said they are thankful for the armed civilian who shot and killed the shooter in the mall. He said the man who shot the suspect is a "young man" who is processing a lot.
- Greenwood Police Department Chief James Ison introduced some of the other people who are speaking at the press conference.
- Johnson County Coroner Mike Pruitt is identifying the people who were shot and killed now.
- Pruitt said the Marion County Coroner's Office is handling two death investigations because of where the people died. All four autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday, Pruitt said.
- Ison said the suspect has been identified Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, of Greenwood. As a juvenile, he had some previous incidents with the Greenwood Police Department.
- Ison said Sapirman doesn't drive and they believe he walked to the mall.
- Agents with the ATF began tracking down where the gun used in the shooting.
- Ison said the suspect had three firearms but only used one in the shooting: a rifle purchased in March 8, 2022, from a gun store in Greenwood. He had another rifle purchased on March 9, 2021, from a gun store in Greenwood. He also had a pistol.
- The man walked into the mall just before 6 p.m. and began shooting, Ison said.
- The armed civilian shot the suspect several times in the food court, Ison said. They recovered several rounds fired by the suspect and the armed civilian.
- Elisjsha Dicken, of Seymour, is the armed civilian who shot the suspect, Ison said. He authorized police to release his name, but is asking people to respect his privacy as he processes what happened.
- Ison said police said the department did not find a permit, but the suspect was legally carrying under laws.
- At this time, detectives are still working to determine a motive, Ison said.
- Ison said the suspect was in the bathroom for more than an hour before he began shooting. While it hasn't been confirmed, Ison said detectives believe he was "getting ready" to start shooting. It took about two minutes for the suspect to leave the bathroom and start shooting before he was shot by the armed civilian.
- Ison said the first 911 calls for an active shooter in the food court of the mall. If the 911 center is "overwhelmed" with 911 calls, calls are rolled over to the Bartholomew County 911 center. About 50 calls were transferred to the Bartholomew County 911 center.
- When asked if the suspect had any previous issues with mental health, Ison said he wasn't aware of any.
- Ison said the suspect's cell phone was tossed in a toilet in the bathroom at the mall and his laptop was found inside the oven in his residence. The FBI is working to get data off of those devices.
- No additional guns were found inside the suspect's residences. He again confirmed all of the weapons the suspect had on him at the mall were purchased by the suspect.