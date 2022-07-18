Suspect in Greenwood mall mass shooting had 3 firearms; motive still unclear

GREENWOOD — Detectives are still working to find out why a 20-year-old man shot and killed three people and wounded others

Three people were killed and two others were wounded when a gunman opened fire inside the food court Sunday evening at the Greenwood Park Mall.

During a press conference on Monday, Johnson County Coroner Mike Pruitt identified the three people killed as Pedro Pineda, 56, of Indianapolis; Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37, of Indianapolis, Victor Gomez, 30, of Indianapolis. Pedro Pineda and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda were husband and wife.

The suspect, Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, of Greenwood, was identified by Pruitt and Greenwood Police Department Chief James Ison as the person shot and killed by an armed civilian.

Photo Provided/Greenwood Police Department

The armed civilian who shot and killed Sapirman has been identified as Elisjsah Dicken, Ison said. Dicken authorized police to release his name but is asking for privacy as he still processes what happened.

Ison said detectives found three firearms with the suspect: two rifles and a handgun. All were purchased legally by him and from at least one gun store in Greenwood.

Detectives, including agents from the FBI, are still working to determine a motive in the case. The suspect had no known mental health problems, Ison said.

The FBI is working to see if they can recover data from the suspect's cell phone thrown in a toilet in the mall and his laptop found in an oven at his residence, which was on and had butane in it, Ison said.

Updates during the press conference were posted below.