INDIANAPOLIS — A man armed with a long rifle opened fire in the food court at Greenwood Park Mall Sunday night, killing three and wounding two others before the shooter was shot to death by an armed citizen.

Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said the first calls for help came in about 6:05 p.m. Witness told WRTV dozens of shots rang out as panicked mall goers ran for cover. Many sought shelter alongside employees in various stores and shops walled off from the main mall by rolling metal gates.

Here's everything we know about the mass shooting.

What happened

WRTV GPD and IMPD are responding to a shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall.

A man entered the Greenwood Park Mall and started shooting shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday.

"It appears that he had a long rifle with several magazines of ammunition, entered the food court and began shooting," Chief Ison said.

Four people died, including the shooter. Police said the toll could have been higher if not for the actions of an armed citizen inside the mall.

"It appears that a Good Samaritan that was armed observed the shooting in progress and shot the shooter," Ison said.

The "Good Samaritan"

Police said the shooter was killed by a 22-year-old man from Bartholomew County. Officials have not yet identified the man, but Ison called him a hero.

"The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as it began," Ison said.

Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers thanked the "Good Samaritan" for "stopping further bloodshed."

"This person saved lives tonight," Myers said in a statement posted on Facebook. "On behalf of the City of Greenwood, I am grateful for his quick action and heroism in this situation.”

The victims

Two men and one woman were killed, according to the Johnson County coroner. One man died at the scene and the other man and woman died at Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Eskenazi Hospital.

Ison said a 12-year-old girl injured in the attack suffered only minor injuries and was transported to the hospital separately. A second person was taken to the hospital from the scene. Their condition wasn't immediately known.

The names of the victims have not been released.

A spokeswoman representing Simon Property Group, the Greenwood Park Mall's parent company, confirmed the mall will be closed Monday. A reopening date will be announced later.

"We grieve for the victims of yesterday’s horrific tragedy in Greenwood," mall officials said in a statement.

"Violence has no place in this or any other community. We are grateful for the strong response of the first responders, including the heroic actions of the Good Samaritan who stopped the suspect."

The shooter

Investigators said the shooter was an adult man but have not yet released his name.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed that agents assisted other officers who served a search warrant at Polo Run Apartments, which is located near the mall across U.S. 31.

The backpack

Police found an unattended backpack in a bathroom shortly after the shooting. Bomb squad officers later determined the backpack did not contain an explosive device and was not a threat, Ison said.

Upcoming press conference

We are expecting to learn new information, including the identities of the people killed, during a press conference at 2 p.m. Monday.