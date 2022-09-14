Williamsburg man dies trying to remove tree after tractor overturns, traps him

Watch Now
WRTV stock photo
Posted at 1:50 PM, Sep 14, 2022
WAYNE COUNTY — A man died after his tractor rolled over while he was trying to remove a tree near Williamsburg Tuesday, police say.

John Frost, 62, of Williamsburg was pronounced dead at the scene after Wayne County Sheriff's deputies found him on Morgan Creek Road west North Centerville Road, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded about 1:08 p.m. that day after receiving a report that a tractor had rolled on top of its driver, later identified as Frost. Frost then became trapped between his seat and the ground.

Frost's brother, who was visiting from Alabama, discovered the overturned tractor and called 911, the sheriff's office said.

Responders were unable to free Frost because of the weight and position of the tractor. He was later declared dead.

The sheriff's office said Frost's death is considered accidental.

