Woman charged in relation to Indianapolis dog's death investigation pleads guilty

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County Judge accepted a plea agreement Wednesday for a woman charged in connection to the investigation of an Indianapolis dog's death.

Court records show Sierra Makin pled guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official and obstruction of justice.

Makin was sentenced to one year in jail followed one year of community corrections. GPS monitoring was also ordered, court records show.

A charge of resisting law enforcement was dismissed.

According to the probable cause affidavit, two witnesses called police to report a dog, later identified as Deron, that was bleeding while being choked.

Police found Makin sweeping the front porch and another person next to a bucket with water in it at the home.

Deron was later found dead in a trash bag with a leash wrapped tightly around his neck. He had several lacerations on his body.

The affidavit says when the officer later went up to the residence to ask Makin to come outside, she slammed the door shut. The officer reopened the door, grabbed her arm and told her to turn around. At that point, police say Makin punched the officer in the face.

As part of the plea agreement, Makin is ordered to have no contact with Zech Thomsen, who faces several charges in connection to Deron's death and a July 2022 murder.

