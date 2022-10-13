Woman critically injured in shooting outside of west side Kroger

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the chest outside of a Kroger store on the west side of Indianapolis Wednesday.

According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 5100 block of W. Washington Street. When they arrived there were no victims, but they shortly thereafter learned a person with a gunshot wound arrived at IU Health West Hospital.

The woman self-transported from the store to the hospital.

According to IMPD, the woman was critically injured in the shooting.

Police at the scene explained that officers were called to the parking lot of the Wendy's restaurant next door one hour prior for an altercation. Preliminary investigation led them to believe the disagreement rekindled and led to the woman being shot.

This is a developing story.