Woman gets 18 years for tracking boyfriend down, running him over last year

WRTV Photo/Eldon Wheeler
IMPD says Andre Smith, 26, was killed on June 3, 2022 after he was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot. A 26-year-old was arrested in connection to Smith's death.
Posted at 11:20 AM, Sep 21, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The woman who used a tracking device to find and run over her boyfriend in June 2022 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Gaylyn Morris was found guilty of killing 26-year-old Andre Smith on in August.

Morris tracked Smith down to Tilly's Pub in the 2900 block E. 82nd Street and killed him. Morris tracked Smith down after believing he was with another woman, according to court records.

Morris then began a dispute in the bar and was thrown out.

A short time later, Morris struck Smith in the parking lot with her car. She then backed over him and pulled forward, according to court documents. She hit him a total of three times, the affidavit alleges.

