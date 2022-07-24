Woman killed in hit-and-run on Indianapolis' east side, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — The death of a woman stemming from a hit-and-run crash last week is being investigated as a homicide, police say.

Mary Adame, 28, died after she was hit by a driver late July 23 on Indianapolis' east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers found Adame with traumatic injuries when they responded about 8 p.m. that day to the 1100 block of South Chester Avenue for a report of a person struck by a vehicle. That's near the intersection of Southeastern Avenue and Prospect Street.

She was later transported in critical condition to a local hospital. The next day, she was pronounced dead.

Police haven't disclosed additional information about the crash.

IMPD asked anyone with more information to contact Homicide Detective Michael McWhorter at 317-327-3475 or Michael.McWhorter@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or online.