Woman sentenced to 100 years for deadly stabbings

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has been sentenced to 100 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing two people and seriously injuring a third in May 2020.

Dylan Dickover, 28, and Victoria Cook, 24, were killed in the incident at the Carriage House West apartments, near 10th Street and Lynhurst Drive.

Prosecutors say Kristen Wolf knocked aggressively on a front door before charging at Cook and attacking the other victims.

Several combat-style knives and uniforms were found in Wolf's home.

"Today’s resolution not only reflects a just resolution but spared those affected by the emotional consequences of trial and provided them a chance to speak on behalf of their loved ones and family,” said Prosecutor Ryan Mears.