Woman shot several times outside Bloomington apartment, airlifted to hospital

Cox, Katie
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jun 15, 2022
BLOOMINGTON — A woman was badly hurt when she was shot several times outside an apartment complex late Tuesday, police say.

The 21-year-old needed to be flown to an Indianapolis hospital due to the severity of her injuries, said Bloomington Police Capt. Ryan Pedigo.

Police found the woman with "multiple gunshot wounds" inside an apartment while responding about 10:56 p.m. to the 1200 block of North Maple Street for a report of a person shot.

Responding officers provided aid to the woman until an ambulance arrived, at which point she was taken to a Bloomington Hospital. She was later flown by an IU Lifeline helicopter to one in Indianapolis.

Investigators were told the woman and another person were standing outside an apartment when several shots were fired at them from the parking lot area.

Police have not determined how many rounds were fired or how many shooters were involved.

A car was seen speeding from the area after the shooting, but police haven't determined whether it is connected.

Pedigo said the woman's condition as of Wednesday afternoon was not known.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Bloomington Police Detective Kevin Frank at 812-349-3322.

