Woman who ran over man with car outside bar used tracking device to find him, court docs say

INDIANAPOLIS — The woman who police say ran over a man with her car in a parking lot last week used a tracking device to find him because he was supposedly with another woman, a court document alleges.

The woman, who has not been formally charged, was dating Andre Smith, 26, who she's accused of running over during a dispute at a bar on Indianapolis' north side, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday.

PREVIOUS | Man killed after being 'intentionally' run over by car

Indianapolis police found Smith lying on the ground underneath a car after they responded about 12:32 a.m. Friday to Tilly's Pub, 2948 E. 82nd St. He was pronounced dead at the scene, prompting a homicide investigation.

A witness told police the suspect came up to them and said, "I'm going to beat her," referring to a woman who Smith was supposedly with, according to the affidavit.

Kenya Brown Friends reflect on the life of 26-year old Andre Smith

The witness said the suspect then grabbed an empty wine bottle, went over to that woman, and swung at her. The woman blocked the attack, at which point both she and the suspect were asked to leave the bar, the affidavit alleges.

The suspect later saw Smith in the parking lot and clipped him with her car, then backed over him and pulled forward. She hit him a total of three times, the affidavit alleges.

PREVIOUS | Friends reflect on the life of Andre Smith, man struck, killed by driver

Afterward, the suspect went after the other woman again before being arrested at the scene.

During an interview with police, the suspect admitted to hitting Smith with her car, the affidavit alleges.

WRTV does not name suspects until they are formally charged.