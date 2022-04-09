Watch
February death of woman found in alley now ruled a homicide, Indianapolis police say

Posted at 9:48 PM, Apr 08, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Police say the death of a woman whose body was found in an alley in February on the city's north side has been ruled a homicide.

Indianapolis metro police found the victim, now identified as Cynthia Shouse, 43, while responding at about 10:30 a.m. Feb. 12 to the 2600 block of Winthrop Avenue for a report of a body discovered there, said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to help identify and collect potential evidence.

The Marion County Coroner's Office on Friday determined Shouse's death was a homicide.

Neither police nor the Coroner's Office have released information on the circumstances of Shouse's death.

Police asked anyone with more information to contact IMPD Detective Jeremy Ingram at 317-327-3475 or Jeremy.Ingram@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS or online.

