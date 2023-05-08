'Day without Child Care' highlights need for affordable childcare, better pay for providers

INDIANAPOLIS — Child care providers, parents and families across the country are advocating for affordable child care and better pay and working conditions for providers with a Day Without Child Care.

Local childcare providers closed their doors Monday to draw attention to what they believe is a national crisis in the childcare system.

"Our workers can make more money in fast food, they can make more money working at a warehouse, they can make more money doing anything else other than the critical necessity of child care," Kelly Dawn Jones, Owner of L.O.V.E Your Child's Care in Indianapolis said.

Advocates are taking action for three things listed on the Community Change Action Website:

1. An equitable child care system, built on racial and gender justice

2. Thriving wages for child care providers

3. Affordable child care for all families

"We are living in poverty," Jones said. "And the ask is constantly, will you take this low wage to do this critically important work for these nonverbal people who need to be cared for in the utmost proper of ways."

