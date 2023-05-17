Delaware County Sheriff's Department searching for missing 11-year old girl

DELAWARE COUNTY — The Sheriff's Department in Delaware County is seeking the community's help in locating a missing 11-year old girl.

Shilo Beck was last seen on Tuesday, May 16 around 8:00 p.m. in the area of 5900 W CR 350 N in Delaware County.

She is described as 4'1" tall with brown hair with a purple streak in the back. She has blue eyes and wears glasses. Beck was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and a black long sleeve shirt adorned with a sparkly emoji on the front.

Anyone with information or may have seen Shilo is urged to contact the Delaware County Sheriff's Office via messenger, Dispatch 765-747-7878, or Investigations 765-747-7881. Individuals may remain anonymous if they wish.