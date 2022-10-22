Muncie Animal Care & Services pausing intakes, is "beyond critical capacity"

MUNCIE — Muncie Animal Care & Services (MACS) is pausing all dog and cat intakes because there is "absolutely zero space" at the shelter.

MACS says there are currently over 125 dogs and 375 cats/kittens at the shelter.

"Sadly, we have now reached a point where we are beyond critical capacity ... we literally have no more cages or kennels," MACS wrote on Facebook.

More than 200 animals have come into the shelter during the first 21 days of October, and last month 21 dogs from a hoarding case were brought in.

To help encourage adoptions, MACS is offering $5 Feline Fridays and $40 dog adoptions.