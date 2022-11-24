Muncie teen donates hundreds of meals ahead of Thanksgiving

MUNCIE— A Muncie teen is making it his mission to feed those in need.

13-year-old Madden Moore posted on social media a few weeks ago that he wanted to give rotisserie chicken to those who are experiencing homelessness for the Thanksgiving holiday.

"So we started with a goal of 50 and that was a lot," Madden said. "We are at 350 right now."

The simple idea has since come to fruition thanks to donations from grocery stores, restaurants and others in the community.

"We all need to have a little bit of empathy for those people because some of us don't know what that's like," Madden said.

Restaurants and businesses around town donated what they could to help provide a Thanksgiving feast.

On Wednesday, he handed out more than 300 hot meals to those in need.

For Madden, it's all about helping out where he can.

"I saw in our community the people who were less fortunate. People who were living out on the streets without enough to eat and I wanted to help those people," Madden said.

Madden gave out multiple meals to a number of different shelters throughout Muncie.

For people like Luana Russell, she said this means the world.

"We live in an RV so we can't cook a turkey or anything and we don't even have somewhere to go," Russell said. "He has no idea what this means to the homeless people. There are people tomorrow that have no friends and no family and nowhere to go."

Madden said he wants to continue the tradition in the years to come.