Department of public works begins strip-patching problem pothole areas

INDIANAPOLIS — Potholes can be more than a bump in the road when they cause damage to peoples' cars.

The city says it is working to address the pothole debacle by strip-patching areas that are most pothole-prone.

"In addition to filling individual potholes, they will also be strip patching entire lanes of roadway,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

Strip-patching uses hot-mix asphalt for roadway maintenance. While it's not something that is available until the weather starts to get warmer, The Indianapolis Department of Public Works says this is another tool in its toolbox to fix the issues.

The Department said it considers several factors to determine where strip-patching will occur.

"It's really based on data of streets that have not been reconstructed and we look at places where there have been potholes filled year after year after year,” said Indianapolis DPW Director Daniel Parker.

The strip-patching projects are part of the city’s transportation infrastructure budget, with a total of $160 million being invested into roads, sidewalks and bridges.

The North Meridian strip-patching project that started on Monday will go all the way to 96th Street.

DPW will continue to fill potholes with cold mix asphalt as well. According to Hogsett, crews have already filled 22,000 potholes across the city and county.

That’s why he says it’s important for citizens to continue to report potholes in their neighborhoods.

“As they say, it’s a two-way street,” said Hogsett. “Residents need to slow down and give our road crews plenty of space for them to complete the task.”

Most drivers said they're glad the city is investing more money toward its infrastructure, but they aren’t sure if it will make the pothole problem go away.

“They’ve tried to fill in those potholes before and it just doesn’t last very long due to snow plows that come through they tear them right up,” said Stephen Collins a 12-year Indianapolis resident. “So, I hope it will work but I am not going to hold my breath, either."

Residents aren't able to request strip-patching but the department of public works says you should continue to report potholes in your area.

One way the department determines whether strip patching is necessary is if potholes are a continuous problem on certain stretches of roadway.

To report potholes in your area, visit the city's website.