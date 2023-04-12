Bartholomew County man suffers extreme burns in chair fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A man suffered extreme burns to his body after the chair he was sitting in caught on fire.

On April 6, Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) deputies responded to the 1100 block of Dacia Street at 2:13 a.m. for a report of a possible disturbance.

According to BCSO, the caller said her husband had possibly lit his chair on fire, but it was already burnt out. While deputies were in route, they were told that the chair was on fire again.

The man was still seated in the chair when the fire started. Police documents state that the caller was unable to get him out of the chair.

When officials arrived on the scene, smoke was visible in the house. Deputies entered the house and located the victim. He was sitting in the burning chair with flames coming out of the bottom and sides of it.

BCSO Lt. Dougan deployed his fire extinguisher into the back of the chair and worked his way around to the front. The victim was incoherent and unable to get up.

According to police, deputies were able to pull the victim from the chair. They wrapped him in a blanket and took him outside away from the smoke.

German Township Fire Department and CRH EMS responded to the scene to make sure the fire was put out completely.

The victim suffered extensive burns to multiple parts of his body. He was transported to an Indianapolis hospital by Lifeline helicopter.

According to police, the cause of fire is unknown, but a lit cigarette might have played a role.