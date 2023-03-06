Donations to food banks are down rural communities are feeling the impact

LIBERTY — According to feedingamerica.org one in nine people in the state of Indiana are facing food insecurity, with food banks still serving pandemic level populations. Liberty Indiana is in Union County the second smallest county in the state. They are no stranger to food insecurity issues.

"We have a population of about 7-thousand people but those people are hungry, " Richard Worcester who has been working to help feed people in his community for years said.

There are only two food pantries in the 165 square mile count. Noticing and uptick in food insecurity Jan Showalter partnered with Gleaners to start a mobile food pantry once a month back in October.

"We had people coming over from Ohio, Rushville, Cambridge City and Centerville looking for assistance, so they are struggling, " Showalter a Sisters of Providence volunteer said.

Since then, the number of people that they serve has increased. At their monthly food drive this weekend they served over 220 families.

"You know no one wants to be here asking to pick up food or needing food,” Showalter said. “To see the suffering the embarrassment and then to have to look at them and say you know I'm sorry we ran out, that's frustrating. “

In February the mobile food pantry ran out of food. Since then, the organizers have had to ask Gleaners for more.

"I had 10 cars with grandparents who were fighting back tears in shock because they were not only coming for food for themselves, but they were coming for their children and their grandchildren," Showalter said.

Gleaners is facing issues to. Its donation are down from retail stores, so they have had to purchase more food than before. For their current fiscal year it is already over budget by $600,000. They predict by the end of this year they will be two million dollars over budget. That's why mobile pantry volunteers in Liberty are asking those with means to show some Hoosier hospitality.

"Jim Irsay if you’re watching you know write a check to Gleaners the Pacers management please write check to Gleaners,” Showalter said. “ You want to get your players in shape the first Saturday of every month they are welcome here to help pass out food."

If you would like to donate to Gleaners, you can do so by clicking here. To donate to organizations that help feed people in Union County click here.