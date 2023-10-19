DPW preparing for snow season, hiring more drivers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is hiring even more snow truck drivers for the winter season.

Right now, the agency is providing training for the dozens of new drivers who have already joined the year. This is thanks to a new program that is funding CDL training for union employees.

“Allowing Indy DPW employees to get their CDL training paid for by the department is an amazing investment in not just our workforce, but our community as a whole,” said AFSCME Local #725 President Steven Quick. “These investments benefit employees, allowing them to develop and progress their careers, as well as help improve the recruitment and retention efforts of AFSCME Local #725 in partnership with DPW.”

The drivers are learning their routes and familiarizing themselves with their equipment.

“We have a number of new drivers this year that we are proactively making sure know their trucks and their routes and are ready to face the challenges that come along with snow season,” said Indy DPW Director Brandon Herget. “But whether there are veteran or new drivers in our plows and salt trucks, it’s important to reiterate that we need Indianapolis drivers to use caution when we get snow and ice around Indianapolis, so our crews have time to respond to any weather that comes through the area.”

DPW also says they will be using a type of salt that lowers the freezing point of water on roads, which they hope will make it more difficult for ice to develop.

"Indy's Snow Force is preparing for yet another winter season with the same professionalism and vigor we’ve come to expect from Indy DPW," said Mayor Hogsett. "Because of the work they are doing over the next few weeks to prepare before that first snowfall, our city will be able to function when winter finally surfaces."