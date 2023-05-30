Euphoria star and music artist Dominic Fike comes to TCU Amphitheater

INDIANAPOLIS — The HBO Euphoria show star and music artist, Dominic Fike will perform at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park this July.

Live Nation announced Fike will stop at the theater on Thursday, July 13 for his summer tour, Don't Stare at the Sun.

The tour will kick off after the release of his new album, Sunburn, on July 7th.

Fike recently performed at Coachella and recieved praise from the likes of Drake, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Cara Delevigne and Rolling stone.

General on-sale tickets go on sale Friday, June 2 on Live Nation.