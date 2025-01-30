Georgia Street about to close until 2026 for complete renovation

INDIANAPOLIS — Georgia Street, downtown Indianapolis' link between Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the Indiana Convention Center, will soon shut down for a very long time.
The street could close as soon as the first week of February for utility work beneath the surface. It is not expected to reopen until 2026 as the city completely remodels the road for it to look more natural.
"The public utility work will start next week and then when it's done, we'll take it over the conversion from a road to a park," said Bill Sewall, the vice president of construction management company AECOM Hunt. "That work will likely go until the Final Four in 2026."
The remodel would add greenery to Georgia Street and subtract a lane of car traffic from the boulevard.
“We’re hoping to take what is now a roadway that already has some pedestrian focus to it and make it more pedestrian focused,” Department of Metropolitan Development Director Megan Vukusich told WRTV in August. “Georgia Street is going to hopefully join that inventory of downtown public spaces that everyone can enjoy.”
The existing Georgia Street layout opened in 2011, shortly before Indianapolis hostred Super Bowl XLVI.
