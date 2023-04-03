Grace Assembly of God to serve as tornado relief site this week

JOHNSON COUNTY — Grace Assembly of God Church and Convoy of Hope are partnering to offer support to those affected by recent tornadoes in central Indiana.

The church will function as a tornado relief site this week operating from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The church is located at 6822 S. U.S. Hwy 31.

Convoy of Hope sent the church a relief shipment including food, water, toilet paper, diapers, baby wipes and formula.

Grace Assembly of God will begin distributing these items in the church’s south parking lot at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 3.

In addition to the distribution of essential items, Grace Assembly of God will send teams to assist with debris cleanup in nearby neighborhoods.

Volunteers are welcome and encouraged to join. Those who would like to participate should show up at 9 a.m. Monday with gloves, safety glasses and hard-soled shoes.

The church is also in need of donations including:



Food

Rakes

Shovels

Household items and cleaners

Diapers

Baby wipes

Baby formula

Pet food

Grace Assembly of God wants to note that clothing donations are not needed at this time.

For more information, contact Pastor Mathias Grehn at mgrehn@graceassembly.org.