Greenfield police request help finding woman missing for nearly 27 days

GREENFIELD — Greenfield police have requested the public's help in finding a woman who has been missing for nearly 27 days.

Amber Kendall-Guffey, 26, was last in contact with her family on Sept. 22, according to the Greenfield Police Department.

She is described as about 5 feet tall and 114 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with more information is urged to call 911 or Greenfield police at 317-477-4400.