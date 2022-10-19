Greenfield police request help finding woman missing for nearly 27 days

GREENFIELD — Greenfield police have requested the public's help in finding a woman who has been missing for nearly 27 days.
Amber Kendall-Guffey, 26, was last in contact with her family on Sept. 22, according to the Greenfield Police Department.
She is described as about 5 feet tall and 114 pounds, according to police.
Anyone with more information is urged to call 911 or Greenfield police at 317-477-4400.
