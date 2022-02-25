Greensburg woman fatally struck while lying in road in Rush County

RUSH COUNTY — A 21-year-old Greensburg woman was fatally struck by a car Friday while she was lying in a roadway after she wandered from the scene of a rollover crash.

Before being struck, Colleen Bray was driving a Chevrolet pickup south on Ind. 3 when the left the road, causing the vehicle to roll over, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.

Bray then got out of the pickup, walked north on Ind. 3, and at some point became incapacitated and lied in a northbound lane near the Rush/Decatur County line.

MORE | Two 13-year-olds arrested in killing of 77-year-old woman, burglary in Indianapolis

Then, at about 7 a.m., the driver of a Chevrolet Traverse traveling north struck Bray as she lied in the roadway.

Bray was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Traverse driver was transported to Rush County Hospital, where she underwent a chemical test. Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

MORE | Woman fatally shot outside shopping center on Indy's northwest side

ISP said that driver is cooperating with their investigation.

An investigation is ongoing and will be reviewed by the Rush County Prosecutor's Office once complete, police said.