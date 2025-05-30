Habitat for Humanity's Muncie chapter receives $1 million grant

MUNCIE — The Greater Muncie Habitat for Humanity has built more than 300 houses in town since it was established. It now has the budget to build even more.

The chapter received a $1 million grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis for its mission.

"This grant will nearly double our capacity," said Kristin Freehill of Greater Muncie Habitat for Humanity. "It will allow us to serve more families. It will allow us more opportunities for repair work and revitalization work."

The organization plans to use the grant funding to build 10 new homes in Muncie and attract more volunteers to build the houses.

Kaleb Matchett has volunteered on several Muncie projects. He is now helping to construct a home near the Muncie Boys & Girls Club.

"It's a different feeling to come and do this," Matchett said. "Instead of saying, 'I want to do this,' I am doing this and will continue to do this."

Matchett was born and raised in Muncie. He considers the volunteer work a civic duty.

"Muncie is a great place to be, and making it an even better place to be is something I'm proud of," Matchett said.

Freehill hopes even more people in Muncie will be compelled to use their hands for their community.

"These are people who may have never otherwise met," Freehill said. "Maybe they live in Muncie or grew up in Muncie, and that may be the one thing that brought them together, but they leave with a sense of pride."