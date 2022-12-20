Area counties prepare for incoming winter weather

INDIANA — Preparations are well underway in central Indiana as winter weather nears at the end of the week.

In Carmel, the Carmel Street Department say they are ready.

“We have 92 snowplow vehicles, 24 of which can also lay down salt,” Dan McFeely, spokesperson for the city said. “The plan is to put our street department crew on 12-hour shifts beginning on Thursday, working around the clock until the snow stops. Currently we have about 5,000 tons of salt on hand.”

As usual, Carmel will begin with main roadways and secondary streets after snowfall ends and then will move into an all-city plow afterwards.

Residents are advised to stay off the roads during the heavy snow fall and then afterward, be patient and allow for plenty of travel space while the snow plows are clearing the main thoroughfares.

In Fishers, spokesperson Ashley Elrod says the city is ready and in place beginning Thursday evening.

Elrod says snow flight crews are in place to begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday in 12 hour shifts through the end of the weather event.

She also says in the case of power outages and heavy ice, plans are in place to but put into action.