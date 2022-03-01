Hamilton County teens can learn how to paint murals this summer at Brooks School Park

FISHERS — A local artist hopes to gather 16 teens together next summer at Brooks School Park in Fishers where she will teach them to paint murals and how to have a say in the art they produce.

“The appetite for outdoor accessible high-end public art has absolutely skyrocketed,” Witsken said.

WRTV first introduced you to Witsken in 2021 when she a featured artist for Jiffy Lube’s Mural Project. Witsken said she believes art is one of the most positive and easiest ways to bring people together and tell stories without language to help them understand different perspectives.

“We will be making murals. Every student will make their own, but it will also come with some business modules, some art history modules, so they can understand the importance over time of the craft,” Witsken said.

The camp will run each morning from July 18-22 at Brooks School Park.

“I want them to feel empowered in every single way, whether they pick up some new art skills because this is a really hard thing to do, whether they meet new people over the course of camp or whether they decide hey I think I like this and I think I can do this for the foreseeable future,” Witsken said.

“That would be such a treat and also it's new for adults and kids to paint a mural, so if they have a unique experience that generally helps everybody grow.”

Witsken said art experience is not necessary join the camp and you do not have to be a muralist.

The cost is $550 for residents and $825 for people who live outside the county. Fishers Parks has scholarship opportunities. You can learn more about those here.